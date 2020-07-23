Nwam LLC Buys 8,929 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Nwam LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,738 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,929 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 238.0% in the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,004 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. 71.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSCO opened at $46.90 on Thursday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $58.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.21.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 50.53%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CSCO. Nomura boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.17.

In other Cisco Systems news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $255,893.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,841,455.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

