Nwam LLC Acquires 82 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,506 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $974,104,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,170,002 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $703,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966,342 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 967.2% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,891,030 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $162,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713,842 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,782,725 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $669,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647,977 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,092,618 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $352,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $131.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $105.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.38.

Shares of LOW opened at $148.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $109.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $134.28 and a 200 day moving average of $114.88. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $149.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $19.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.33 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 220.44% and a net margin of 6.17%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

