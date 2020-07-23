Nwam LLC Acquires 5,401 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Nwam LLC increased its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,630 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,401 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises about 0.7% of Nwam LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 8,227 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Home Depot by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 219,897 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $48,021,000 after buying an additional 43,256 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,578,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 195,580 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,710,000 after buying an additional 15,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 283.6% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,246 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,640,000 after buying an additional 15,708 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total value of $4,246,707.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,405 shares in the company, valued at $12,840,668.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $231.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $252.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.47.

Home Depot stock opened at $265.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.06. Home Depot Inc has a twelve month low of $140.63 and a twelve month high of $265.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $250.15 and a 200-day moving average of $227.52.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $28.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.59 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 496.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

