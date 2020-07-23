Nwam LLC Acquires 1,027 Shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,744 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Clorox by 1,522.2% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Clorox during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in Clorox during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Clorox by 581.8% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Clorox during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

In other news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 5,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.74, for a total value of $1,050,890.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,622,381.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 7,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.72, for a total value of $1,620,592.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,466 shares in the company, valued at $3,558,173.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,011 shares of company stock worth $14,788,606 in the last 90 days. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $227.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.24, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $216.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.72. Clorox Co has a 52 week low of $144.12 and a 52 week high of $232.10.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 147.52%. Clorox’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Clorox Co will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 28th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. This is a positive change from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.09%.

CLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $164.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Clorox from $177.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Clorox from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.69.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

Recommended Story: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.