NuShares (NSR) Achieves Market Cap of $1.13 Million

NuShares (CURRENCY:NSR) traded down 9.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 23rd. One NuShares token can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. NuShares has a total market capitalization of $1.13 million and approximately $4,701.00 worth of NuShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NuShares has traded up 8.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NuShares alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00025055 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004748 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

NuShares Profile

NuShares is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2014. NuShares’ total supply is 3,134,648,141 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,777,600,756 tokens. The official website for NuShares is nubits.com/nushares . The Reddit community for NuShares is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NuShares’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling NuShares

NuShares can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuShares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NuShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NuShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NuShares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.