Nuggets Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.32 Million (NUG)

Nuggets (CURRENCY:NUG) traded 26.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 23rd. One Nuggets token can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nuggets has a market capitalization of $1.32 million and $578.00 worth of Nuggets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Nuggets has traded 32.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Nuggets alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010523 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $182.93 or 0.01922271 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00083952 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00191726 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001055 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000187 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00121629 BTC.

Nuggets Profile

Nuggets’ total supply is 9,729,464,161 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,724,830,450 tokens. Nuggets’ official website is nuggets.life . The Reddit community for Nuggets is /r/nuggetsPayandID . Nuggets’ official Twitter account is @nuggetsPAYandID and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Nuggets

Nuggets can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuggets directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nuggets should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nuggets using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nuggets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nuggets and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.