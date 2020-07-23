Nuformix (LON:NFX) Issues Earnings Results

Nuformix (LON:NFX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (0.16) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

NFX opened at GBX 3.65 ($0.04) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $17.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.75. Nuformix has a 52-week low of GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and a 52-week high of GBX 13.48 ($0.17). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 5.57.

About Nuformix

Nuformix plc develops pharmaceutical products using its cocrystal technology in the United Kingdom. Its lead programs include NXP001, which is used for oncology supportive care; and NXP002 for use in the treatment of fibrosis. The company is also developing NXP003, which is under the pre-clinical stage for the treatment of anti-inflammatory diseases.

