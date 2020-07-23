Nubian Resources Ltd (CVE:NBR) Director Sells C$23,220.00 in Stock

Nubian Resources Ltd (CVE:NBR) Director Garnet Treadgold Lawrence sold 64,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.36, for a total value of C$23,220.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 548,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$197,460.

Garnet Treadgold Lawrence also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Nubian Resources alerts:

On Thursday, July 16th, Garnet Treadgold Lawrence sold 5,500 shares of Nubian Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.40, for a total value of C$2,172.50.

Shares of NBR opened at C$0.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.66, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 million and a P/E ratio of -47.50. Nubian Resources Ltd has a 52 week low of C$0.07 and a 52 week high of C$0.45.

Nubian Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada, the United States, and Peru. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Excelsior Springs property comprising 140 claims that covers an area of 3.5 square kilometers located in Esmeralda County, Nevada.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Nubian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nubian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.