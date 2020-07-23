Nubian Resources Ltd (CVE:NBR) Director Sells C$23,220.00 in Stock

Nubian Resources Ltd (CVE:NBR) Director Garnet Treadgold Lawrence sold 64,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.36, for a total value of C$23,220.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 548,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$197,460.

Garnet Treadgold Lawrence also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, July 16th, Garnet Treadgold Lawrence sold 5,500 shares of Nubian Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.40, for a total value of C$2,172.50.

Shares of NBR opened at C$0.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.66, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 million and a P/E ratio of -47.50. Nubian Resources Ltd has a 52 week low of C$0.07 and a 52 week high of C$0.45.

Nubian Resources Company Profile

Nubian Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada, the United States, and Peru. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Excelsior Springs property comprising 140 claims that covers an area of 3.5 square kilometers located in Esmeralda County, Nevada.

