Novartis (VTX:NOVN) PT Set at CHF 88 by UBS Group

Novartis (VTX:NOVN) received a CHF 88 price objective from equities researchers at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

NOVN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oddo Bhf set a CHF 97 target price on shares of Novartis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 100 price objective on shares of Novartis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 92 price objective on shares of Novartis and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 84 price objective on shares of Novartis and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, HSBC set a CHF 89 price objective on shares of Novartis and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of CHF 93.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis has a 12 month low of CHF 72.45 and a 12 month high of CHF 88.30.

Novan, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its clinical stage product candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy that is in Phase III pivotal clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and SB206, a topical antiviral gel, which is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of patients with external genital warts, and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.