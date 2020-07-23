Novartis (VTX:NOVN) PT Set at CHF 86 by Kepler Capital Markets

Novartis (VTX:NOVN) has been given a CHF 86 target price by stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NOVN. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 100 price objective on Novartis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. HSBC set a CHF 89 price objective on Novartis and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 96 price objective on Novartis and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 110 price objective on Novartis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a CHF 91 price target on Novartis and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of CHF 93.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis has a 1 year low of CHF 72.45 and a 1 year high of CHF 88.30.

Novan, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its clinical stage product candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy that is in Phase III pivotal clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and SB206, a topical antiviral gel, which is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of patients with external genital warts, and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum.

Read More: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.