Novartis (VTX:NOVN) Given a CHF 86 Price Target at HSBC

HSBC set a CHF 86 price objective on Novartis (VTX:NOVN) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NOVN. Oddo Bhf set a CHF 97 price objective on Novartis and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 110 price target on Novartis and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 91 price target on Novartis and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 86 price target on Novartis and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 96 price target on Novartis and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of CHF 93.

Novartis has a 52 week low of CHF 72.45 and a 52 week high of CHF 88.30.

