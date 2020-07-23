Novartis (VTX:NOVN) Given a CHF 110 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 110 target price on Novartis (VTX:NOVN) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NOVN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 105 price target on Novartis and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 86 price target on Novartis and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 91 price target on Novartis and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 84 price target on Novartis and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a CHF 92 price objective on Novartis and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of CHF 93.

Novartis has a 52 week low of CHF 72.45 and a 52 week high of CHF 88.30.

