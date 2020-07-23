Novartis (VTX:NOVN) Given a CHF 105 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Novartis (VTX:NOVN) has been assigned a CHF 105 target price by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Oddo Bhf set a CHF 97 price objective on shares of Novartis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. HSBC set a CHF 89 price target on shares of Novartis and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 84 price target on shares of Novartis and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group set a CHF 88 target price on shares of Novartis and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 86 price target on shares of Novartis and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novartis has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of CHF 93.

Novartis has a one year low of CHF 72.45 and a one year high of CHF 88.30.

