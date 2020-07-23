Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

NWPX has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northwest Pipe from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Northwest Pipe from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.00.

Get Northwest Pipe alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NWPX opened at $25.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 4.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.98. Northwest Pipe has a fifty-two week low of $18.04 and a fifty-two week high of $36.70. The firm has a market cap of $248.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.95.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. Northwest Pipe had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $68.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Northwest Pipe will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michelle Galanter Applebaum sold 4,126 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total value of $105,543.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,548.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DDD Partners LLC increased its stake in Northwest Pipe by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 354,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,888,000 after buying an additional 19,103 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Northwest Pipe in the 2nd quarter worth about $251,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Northwest Pipe in the 2nd quarter worth about $167,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Northwest Pipe in the 1st quarter worth about $698,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Northwest Pipe by 113.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the period. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northwest Pipe Company Profile

Northwest Pipe Company manufactures engineered welded steel pipe water systems in North America. It produces large-diameter, high-pressure, and engineered welded steel pipeline systems for use in drinking water infrastructure; and pipes for piling and hydroelectric projects, water and wastewater treatment plants, and other applications, as well as for industrial plant piping systems and structural applications.

See Also: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Pipe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Pipe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.