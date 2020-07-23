Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 21.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Northern Trust stock opened at $75.62 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Northern Trust has a 12 month low of $60.67 and a 12 month high of $110.48. The stock has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.09.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

In other news, EVP Mark C. Gossett sold 5,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total transaction of $424,954.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.82, for a total transaction of $424,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

NTRS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Northern Trust from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $74.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Northern Trust from $87.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.61.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.