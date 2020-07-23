Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $11.00 to $13.00. The stock had previously closed at $9.70, but opened at $10.18. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Noble Energy shares last traded at $10.89, with a volume of 2,186,943 shares trading hands.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler cut Noble Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Noble Energy from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Noble Energy from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Evercore ISI cut Noble Energy to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Noble Energy in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.95.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Noble Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Noble Energy by 133.5% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,331,392 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $8,880,000 after purchasing an additional 761,229 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Noble Energy by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 696,796 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $4,208,000 after purchasing an additional 12,584 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Noble Energy by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,856,312 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $11,212,000 after acquiring an additional 348,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Noble Energy by 115.5% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 686,207 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $4,145,000 after acquiring an additional 367,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.30.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. Noble Energy had a negative net margin of 25.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Noble Energy, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Noble Energy Company Profile (NYSE:NBL)

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

