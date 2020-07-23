Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) Downgraded to “Hold” at US Capital Advisors

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) was downgraded by research analysts at US Capital Advisors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NBL. Piper Sandler cut shares of Noble Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Noble Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $10.50 in a report on Monday. Imperial Capital increased their price target on shares of Noble Energy from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Noble Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Noble Energy from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.95.
Shares of NBL opened at $10.86 on Wednesday. Noble Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.73 and a fifty-two week high of $27.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Noble Energy by 87.1% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,126 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares during the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Noble Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in Noble Energy by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,400 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Noble Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Noble Energy by 46.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,161 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Noble Energy Company Profile
Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.
