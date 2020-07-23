Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) Downgraded to “Hold” at US Capital Advisors

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) was downgraded by research analysts at US Capital Advisors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NBL. Piper Sandler cut shares of Noble Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Noble Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $10.50 in a report on Monday. Imperial Capital increased their price target on shares of Noble Energy from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Noble Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Noble Energy from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.95.

Shares of NBL opened at $10.86 on Wednesday. Noble Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.73 and a fifty-two week high of $27.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Noble Energy had a negative net margin of 25.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Noble Energy will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Noble Energy by 87.1% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,126 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares during the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Noble Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in Noble Energy by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,400 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Noble Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Noble Energy by 46.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,161 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Noble Energy Company Profile

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

