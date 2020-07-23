Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) Downgraded by US Capital Advisors to “Hold”

US Capital Advisors cut shares of Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on NBL. Capital One Financial upgraded Noble Energy from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on Noble Energy from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho lifted their target price on Noble Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Noble Energy from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Noble Energy to an outperform rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Noble Energy has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.95.

NYSE:NBL opened at $10.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.30. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Noble Energy has a 52-week low of $2.73 and a 52-week high of $27.31.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.15. Noble Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 25.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Noble Energy will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Noble Energy by 87.1% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,126 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares during the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Noble Energy during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in Noble Energy by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,400 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Noble Energy in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Noble Energy by 46.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,161 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

