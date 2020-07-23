Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) Cut to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $10.50 target price on the oil and gas development company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $13.00.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NBL. Imperial Capital upped their target price on Noble Energy from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Noble Energy from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Mizuho upped their target price on Noble Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Piper Sandler lowered Noble Energy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $30.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Noble Energy from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.95.

NYSE NBL opened at $10.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.43. Noble Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.73 and a fifty-two week high of $27.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Noble Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 25.33%. Noble Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Noble Energy will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NBL. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Noble Energy in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Noble Energy by 87.1% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,126 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,921 shares during the period. Sofos Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Noble Energy in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in Noble Energy by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,400 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Noble Energy in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

