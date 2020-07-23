Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) COO Sells $5,550,209.28 in Stock

Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) COO Andrew Campion sold 56,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.56, for a total transaction of $5,550,209.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Andrew Campion also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Nike alerts:

On Wednesday, May 27th, Andrew Campion sold 60,000 shares of Nike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $5,880,000.00.

NKE opened at $98.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $152.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.27. Nike Inc has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $105.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Nike had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 32.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.97%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Nike by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,485,657 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $454,422,000 after buying an additional 2,016,633 shares during the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd boosted its holdings in Nike by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 24,387 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 5,320 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Nike during the first quarter worth about $128,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Nike by 8.7% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 11,954 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Nike by 9,997.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 489,731 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $49,615,000 after purchasing an additional 484,881 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.46% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Nike from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Nike from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Nike from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. HSBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Nike from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.01.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Recommended Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.