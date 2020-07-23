Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial goods maker reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter. Nidec had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 5.17%.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NJDCY opened at $19.17 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Nidec has a 12-month low of $10.70 and a 12-month high of $19.40. The company has a market cap of $46.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.22.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NJDCY shares. ValuEngine cut Nidec from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nidec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Nidec Corporation manufactures and sells motors and other electronic products worldwide. It offers brushless DC, brush DC, induction, SR, synchronous, servo, and stepping motors, as well as drive circuits; fans and blowers, such as DC axial flow, DC blower, and AC axial flow fans; and machinery, including inspection and measuring systems, automation units, control equipment, marking devices, and optical devices.

