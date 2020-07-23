Nexus Gold (CVE:NXS) Trading Up 11.8%

Nexus Gold Corp (CVE:NXS)’s share price was up 11.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, approximately 2,809,739 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 244% from the average daily volume of 817,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The company has a market cap of $6.98 million and a PE ratio of -1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.06.

Nexus Gold (CVE:NXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 29th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Nexus Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, explores for mineral properties in West Africa. It holds interest in the Bouboulou gold concession covering an area of 38.8 square kilometers located to the north-west of the capital Ouagadougou; Rakounga gold concession that covers an area of 250-square kilometers in Burkina Faso, West Africa; and Niangouela gold concession totaling an area of 178 square kilometers y located in Burkina Faso, West Africa.

