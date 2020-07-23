NEXT.coin Price Down 29.2% Over Last Week (NEXT)

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 23rd. In the last seven days, NEXT.coin has traded 29.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One NEXT.coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0997 or 0.00001048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NEXT.coin has a market cap of $621,122.49 and approximately $350.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9,516.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $237.90 or 0.02499946 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002265 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000143 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.34 or 0.00613104 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000439 BTC.

EDC Blockchain [old] (EDC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002714 BTC.

NEXT.coin (CRYPTO:NEXT) is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. The official website for NEXT.coin is next.exchange . NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange . NEXT.coin’s official message board is medium.com/nextexchange

NEXT.coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT.coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEXT.coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

