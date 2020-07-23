Nexa Resources (TSE:NEXA) PT Raised to C$8.50 at National Bank Financial

Nexa Resources (TSE:NEXA) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$6.50 to C$8.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 6.39% from the company’s current price.
Shares of TSE:NEXA opened at C$9.08 on Tuesday. Nexa Resources has a 1-year low of C$3.94 and a 1-year high of C$14.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.81, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.86 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion and a PE ratio of -1.84.
Nexa Resources Company Profile
