Nexa Resources (TSE:NEXA) PT Raised to C$8.50 at National Bank Financial

Nexa Resources (TSE:NEXA) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$6.50 to C$8.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 6.39% from the company’s current price.

Shares of TSE:NEXA opened at C$9.08 on Tuesday. Nexa Resources has a 1-year low of C$3.94 and a 1-year high of C$14.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.81, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.86 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion and a PE ratio of -1.84.

Nexa Resources Company Profile

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces copper, lead, silver, and gold deposits. The company owns and operates five mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

