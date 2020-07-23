NEWMONT GOLD-TS (TSE:NGT) Given New C$113.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

NEWMONT GOLD-TS (TSE:NGT) had its price objective lowered by National Bank Financial from C$114.00 to C$113.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TSE NGT opened at C$87.71 on Wednesday. NEWMONT GOLD-TS has a fifty-two week low of C$44.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$96.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.17, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$80.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$72.50. The stock has a market cap of $69.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.91.

NEWMONT GOLD-TS (TSE:NGT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.79 billion.

Newmont Goldcorp Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

