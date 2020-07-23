NewFocus Financial Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

NewFocus Financial Group LLC cut its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 221 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. NewFocus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 978 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 538 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Harwood Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC now owns 420 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 14,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,383,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. 34.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,550.00 price target (up from $1,400.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,650.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,572.02.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,564.85 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,458.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,369.19. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $1,587.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $1,062.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.50 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 42.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

