NewFocus Financial Group LLC Raises Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

NewFocus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.2% of NewFocus Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. NewFocus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.2% in the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,215 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.7% in the second quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 33,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% in the second quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 11,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the second quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 135,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% in the second quarter. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:JPM opened at $98.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $302.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.27. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $76.91 and a 1 year high of $141.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $32.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 18.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $2,443,614.08. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Societe Generale raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Bank of America lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $147.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

