NewFocus Financial Group LLC Purchases 986 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

NewFocus Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 39.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,496 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 986 shares during the quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Price Wealth LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 138.5% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Home Depot by 243.9% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in Home Depot by 120.5% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 247 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HD. Oppenheimer began coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Friday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $274.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $261.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Home Depot from $261.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Home Depot from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.47.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total transaction of $4,246,707.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,840,668.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Home Depot stock opened at $265.17 on Thursday. Home Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $140.63 and a 52 week high of $265.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $250.15 and a 200-day moving average of $227.52.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.19). Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 496.11% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $28.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

