NewFocus Financial Group LLC Has $334,000 Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

NewFocus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,585 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,173 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 66,889 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,002,000 after purchasing an additional 18,275 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 23,083 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Intel by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 18,320 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Intel by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,651,690 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $218,481,000 after purchasing an additional 73,443 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp upgraded Intel from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 15th. Cowen cut their price target on Intel from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Intel from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Intel from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Intel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.33.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $167,547.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,709 shares in the company, valued at $4,571,620.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $2,823,824.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 126,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,658,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 56,410 shares of company stock worth $3,411,259 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $61.05 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.54. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.63 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.65 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 30.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

