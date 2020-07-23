NewFocus Financial Group LLC Has $2.24 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

NewFocus Financial Group LLC cut its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 803 shares during the period. NewFocus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth about $40,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 190.3% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total transaction of $349,232.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,095,881.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 13,109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total value of $1,767,879.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,026,743.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,655 shares of company stock worth $3,591,883 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PEP. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim raised their price target on PepsiCo from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Cowen raised their price target on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $138.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $136.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $132.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.68. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.42 and a fifty-two week high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.77% and a net margin of 10.13%. The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

