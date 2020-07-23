NewFocus Financial Group LLC Has $10.19 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

NewFocus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,914 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 3.7% of NewFocus Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. NewFocus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Truehand Inc acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 206.5% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 252.5% in the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $328.17 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $220.28 and a 52 week high of $340.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $314.17 and a 200-day moving average of $302.53.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

