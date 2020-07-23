New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,677,681 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,660 shares during the period. AT&T makes up 0.8% of New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in AT&T were worth $322,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,210,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,235,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669,793 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,928,300,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,216,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,079,689,000 after acquiring an additional 8,261,619 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of AT&T by 2.9% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 47,477,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,385,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 7.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 30,960,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $886,887,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

In other AT&T news, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang purchased 6,754 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $198,500.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,398 shares in the company, valued at $276,207.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank cut shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 24th. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.58.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $30.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $216.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $39.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.89.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The business had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.90%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

