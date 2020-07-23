New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 995 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 222,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 995 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.15% of Lam Research worth $72,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 96.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 406,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,525,000 after buying an additional 199,127 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 11.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 60,747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,579,000 after buying an additional 6,054 shares during the period. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the first quarter worth about $135,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 15.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 393,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $94,361,000 after buying an additional 52,337 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 10.9% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $361.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $316.74 and a 200 day moving average of $286.64. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $181.38 and a fifty-two week high of $363.00.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.98. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 47.79%. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.70 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 15.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 16th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 22nd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research from $385.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a report on Monday, April 20th. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $435.00 in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $328.15.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 28,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $7,805,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin Jennings sold 12,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total transaction of $4,046,397.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 62,376 shares of company stock worth $19,055,754. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

