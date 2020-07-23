New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 4,717 Shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,571,050 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 4,717 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $79,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,182 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in TJX Companies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 11,989 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in TJX Companies by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 637 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its stake in TJX Companies by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 4,310 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its stake in TJX Companies by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 5,780 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of TJX Companies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.42.

In other TJX Companies news, Director Rosemary T. Berkery acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.30 per share, for a total transaction of $165,900.00. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TJX opened at $53.44 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.70. The stock has a market cap of $63.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.01, a P/E/G ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.72. TJX Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $32.72 and a 12-month high of $64.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 4.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TJX Companies Inc will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

