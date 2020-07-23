New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 41,280 Shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,315,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,280 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.17% of Kroger worth $44,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 565.8% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 77.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on KR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Kroger from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. UBS Group upped their price target on Kroger from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Kroger from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kroger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.87.

In related news, CEO W Rodney Mcmullen sold 85,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $2,729,630.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,097,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,026,467.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Todd A. Foley sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total value of $366,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,598 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,791.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 211,059 shares of company stock worth $7,027,004 over the last ninety days. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kroger stock opened at $35.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $27.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.04 and its 200 day moving average is $31.14. Kroger Co has a twelve month low of $20.70 and a twelve month high of $36.84.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 18th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $41.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.92 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 1.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kroger Co will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This is a boost from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.19%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is 29.09%.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

