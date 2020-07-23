New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 26,872 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,002,106 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 26,872 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of General Motors worth $50,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in General Motors by 51.4% in the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 32,418 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 10,999 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in General Motors by 14.6% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 192,303 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,996,000 after acquiring an additional 24,450 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in General Motors by 22.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,280,281 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,604,000 after acquiring an additional 231,885 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in General Motors by 47.4% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 167,784 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,487,000 after acquiring an additional 53,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in General Motors by 33.0% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,864,339 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $80,301,000 after acquiring an additional 958,460 shares in the last quarter. 75.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

GM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank upgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Nomura Instinet cut their target price on General Motors from $36.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays raised their target price on General Motors from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.89.

In other General Motors news, EVP Julian G. Blissett acquired 9,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $241,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 22,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $575,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:GM opened at $26.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.40. General Motors has a 52-week low of $14.32 and a 52-week high of $41.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.56 and a 200 day moving average of $27.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.07.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $32.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.37 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

Read More: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.