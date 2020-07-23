New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 24,294 Shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 268,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 24,294 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of Biogen worth $71,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BIIB. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at $716,195,000. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Biogen by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,965,989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,051,320,000 after acquiring an additional 776,508 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Biogen by 155.5% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 730,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $153,769,000 after acquiring an additional 444,508 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its position in Biogen by 644.8% during the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 480,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $151,989,000 after acquiring an additional 415,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Biogen by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,043,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,075,698,000 after acquiring an additional 384,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BIIB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Biogen from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $308.00 price objective (down previously from $361.00) on shares of Biogen in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $316.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $305.07.

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $280.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $45.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.54. Biogen Inc has a 52 week low of $215.77 and a 52 week high of $374.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $278.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $299.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $10.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.94 by $2.32. Biogen had a return on equity of 49.22% and a net margin of 40.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc will post 33.19 EPS for the current year.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

