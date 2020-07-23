New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 178 Shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 340,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Dollar General worth $64,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Dollar General by 21.0% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Dollar General by 0.8% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 7,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd boosted its stake in Dollar General by 6.0% during the first quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Dollar General by 4.2% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Dollar General by 4.1% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. 92.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

In other news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 11,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.77, for a total value of $2,126,638.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,922,007.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 41,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.21, for a total value of $7,899,458.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,432 shares in the company, valued at $6,966,162.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,645 shares of company stock worth $11,414,046. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

DG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Dollar General from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Dollar General from $218.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Dollar General from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Dollar General from $159.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Cfra raised their price target on Dollar General from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.21.

Dollar General stock opened at $195.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $48.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.53. Dollar General Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $125.00 and a fifty-two week high of $195.44.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Dollar General Corp. will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 21.40%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Recommended Story: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.