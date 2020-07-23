New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,657 Shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 0.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,042,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,657 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $83,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DUK. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Duke Energy by 127.1% in the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DUK shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $113.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.93.

NYSE:DUK opened at $84.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.31. Duke Energy Corp has a 1-year low of $62.13 and a 1-year high of $103.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 15.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.965 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.70%.

In related news, SVP Harry K. Sideris sold 1,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $103,339.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,396 shares in the company, valued at $433,946.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $126,165.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,615.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,549 shares of company stock worth $293,126 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.