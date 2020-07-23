New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 16,041 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,178,567 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 16,041 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up about 0.9% of New York State Teachers Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Verizon Communications worth $340,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $613,482.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,307.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $55.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $230.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.72 and its 200-day moving average is $56.66. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.84 and a 1 year high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.37 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 14.00%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.14%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.63.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

