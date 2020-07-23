New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 2,216 Shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 117,188 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Sherwin-Williams worth $67,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth approximately $456,140,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 291.4% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 485,080 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $240,025,000 after acquiring an additional 361,140 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 869,620 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $399,608,000 after acquiring an additional 360,086 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1,708.5% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 309,967 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $142,436,000 after acquiring an additional 292,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 870,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $400,031,000 after acquiring an additional 277,410 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SHW. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $530.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $555.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $588.09.

In related news, insider Joel D. Baxter sold 6,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total value of $3,961,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,158,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 935 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.70, for a total transaction of $499,944.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 14,517 shares of company stock worth $8,339,284 over the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $625.90 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $580.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $547.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.22. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 12-month low of $325.43 and a 12-month high of $625.92.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.13. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 53.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 20.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.38%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

