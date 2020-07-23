New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,456,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 108,694 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.1% of New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.15% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $419,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $299,000. CA Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $761,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,366,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,814,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,205 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 187.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 49,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,673,000 after purchasing an additional 32,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 8,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $98.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $302.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.19. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $76.91 and a 12 month high of $141.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.57 and its 200 day moving average is $107.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $32.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

JPM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.89.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $2,443,614.08. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

