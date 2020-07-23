New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $83.69 Million Holdings in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,901 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of Equinix worth $83,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,337,000 after buying an additional 3,980 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,027,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,771,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

EQIX opened at $735.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $62.38 billion, a PE ratio of 123.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Equinix Inc has a 1 year low of $477.87 and a 1 year high of $737.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $701.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $646.50.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by ($4.02). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Equinix Inc will post 21.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EQIX shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Equinix in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $730.00 price target for the company. Edward Jones started coverage on Equinix in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Equinix in a report on Monday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Equinix from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Equinix from $710.00 to $754.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $714.74.

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 1,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $672.47, for a total value of $916,576.61. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,197,896.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Simon Miller sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.18, for a total value of $662,321.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $720,884.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,291 shares of company stock worth $3,605,292. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

