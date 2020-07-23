New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $82.12 Million Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 0.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,593,847 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 319 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Micron Technology worth $82,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,379,014 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $277,127,000 after buying an additional 28,084 shares during the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,646,000. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 7,336 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 874,296 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $45,044,000 after purchasing an additional 40,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 8,067 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

MU opened at $51.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $57.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.13 and a 1 year high of $61.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.71.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MU. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Micron Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.42.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 2,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $114,390.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,054 shares in the company, valued at $3,287,430. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total value of $517,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 128,368 shares in the company, valued at $6,648,178.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

