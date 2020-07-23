New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $76.48 Million Stock Holdings in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 0.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 604,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Chubb were worth $76,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CB. IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in Chubb by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 4,014 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co raised its stake in Chubb by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 15,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,007,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in Chubb by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 11,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new position in Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,567,000. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert W. Scully acquired 9,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $102.40 per share, for a total transaction of $998,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,723 shares in the company, valued at $2,122,035.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CB stock opened at $135.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $61.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $129.28 and a 200-day moving average of $130.13. Chubb Ltd has a 12-month low of $87.35 and a 12-month high of $167.74.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.01). Chubb had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Chubb Ltd will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.86%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Chubb from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up from $142.00) on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Chubb from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, William Blair raised Chubb from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.76.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

