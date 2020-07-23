New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $72.07 Million Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 194,611 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Illumina were worth $72,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 89.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILMN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price target on Illumina from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on Illumina from $390.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Illumina from $298.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Illumina from $340.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Illumina has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.50.

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $391.71 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $365.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $316.68. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.78 and a 12 month high of $402.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.31 billion, a PE ratio of 61.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.39. Illumina had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 26.48%. The firm had revenue of $859.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,541,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $195,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,054 shares in the company, valued at $15,617,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,332 shares of company stock worth $11,943,381 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

