New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $67.73 Million Holdings in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 280,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Air Products & Chemicals worth $67,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 2.2% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 1.7% during the second quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 2,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 1.9% during the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 3.8% during the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products & Chemicals alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Air Products & Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $265.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. HSBC lowered Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $212.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Products & Chemicals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.41.

Shares of APD stock opened at $295.51 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $252.87 and its 200-day moving average is $233.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.13 billion, a PE ratio of 33.73, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.85. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.43 and a 52 week high of $296.28.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 21.66%. Air Products & Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. Air Products & Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 65.29%.

Air Products & Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products & Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products & Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.