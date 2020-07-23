New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $59.86 Million Stake in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 317,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,763 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $59,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EL. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Estee Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth $26,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Estee Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth $27,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 394.3% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Estee Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Estee Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard D. Parsons sold 2,906 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.50, for a total value of $585,559.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,559. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 5,000 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.72, for a total value of $1,003,600.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,430 shares of company stock worth $11,143,837. 14.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Piper Sandler upgraded Estee Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $158.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Barclays raised their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $180.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $145.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Estee Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.14.

NYSE EL opened at $195.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $70.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $193.62 and its 200-day moving average is $187.11. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a one year low of $137.01 and a one year high of $220.42.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 8.43%. Estee Lauder Companies’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

