New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $46.06 Million Position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 11.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 324,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,838 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $46,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spinnaker Trust grew its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 2.2% during the second quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 13,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV grew its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 10.4% during the second quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 1,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 10.4% during the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 3,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Harrington Investments INC grew its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 0.8% during the second quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 13,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter.

Get DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on DLR shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Edward Jones started coverage on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup downgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.69.

In other DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH news, CEO A William Stein sold 25,000 shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $3,625,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,625,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Matt Mercier sold 1,511 shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.74, for a total value of $218,702.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,452.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,773 shares of company stock valued at $5,343,948. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLR stock opened at $144.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $38.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.19. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a one year low of $105.00 and a one year high of $158.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $142.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $823.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.60 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 21.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s payout ratio is presently 67.37%.

About DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR).

Receive News & Ratings for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.