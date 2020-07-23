New York State Teachers Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 0.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 464,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of CME Group worth $75,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at $331,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 363.8% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after buying an additional 11,028 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in CME Group by 123.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in CME Group by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 36,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,964,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in CME Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 118,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $170.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.30. CME Group Inc has a 12 month low of $131.80 and a 12 month high of $225.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $173.32 and its 200 day moving average is $187.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 45.79% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CME Group Inc will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of CME Group from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of CME Group from $186.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

In related news, Director William R. Shepard bought 1,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $178.10 per share, for a total transaction of $218,884.90. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William R. Shepard bought 771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $178.10 per share, for a total transaction of $137,315.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 771 shares in the company, valued at $137,315.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

